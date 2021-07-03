Dak Backup: Why Cowboys Need To Trade for Bears QB Nick Foles

The Cowboys simply have the normal reasons to be worried - and they do not presently employ a backup QB who can calm those worries.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have no unusual reason to have trepidation about the 2021 health of QB Dak Prescott.They simply have the normal reasons to be worried - and they do not presently employ a backup QB who can calm those worries.

But the Chicago Bears do employ such a backup. Two of them, in fact. One of them is Andy Dalton; let's assume he's still in a "QB1'' mindset even after the Bears' drafting of Justin Fields.

Where does that leave the other one, Nick Foles?

On the trading block, logic suggests.

Indeed, an NFL sources tells CowboysSI.com that the Bears are shopping Foles, despite the fact that Chicago just before the April NFL Draft gave up a fourth-round pick to get him. And of course, he was available to Chicago via Jacksonville despite the fact that just two years ago, the Jags gave the QB what was billed as a four-year, $88 million deal.

Foles didn't work out in Jacksonville or in Chicago. And his record is hardly spotless, as he most recently couldn't keep the Bears job for very long before poor play meant being replaced by a previously-benched Mitchell Trubisky.

But Foles, 32, has a track record that present Dallas backups Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci cannot become to compete with. He's appeared in 58 NFL games and compiled a 26-22 record in 48 starts over eight seasons with the Eagles. The 6-6, 243-pounder has been a Pro Bowler, has owned a league-leading 119.2 passer rating. And of course with the Eagles in 2017, Foles stepped in for Carson Wentz and helped lead Philadelphia to the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, and winning himself an MVP.

Logically, if the Cowboys lose Prescott for a short amount of time, Foles qualifies as a bus driver who could replace him and win games.

The trade cost to the Cowboys? He's now worth less than a fourth-round pick. The offer can exist below that bar.

And the contractual cost? Foles has two years left on the deal, with salaries of $4 million each year, plus a $4 million roster bonus in 2022. His entire 2021 salary is guaranteed. But Year 2 offers an escape hatch, as only $1 million it’s guaranteed.

Chicago surely wants no part of that. So many the trade bar is virtually nothing, leaving the questions: is Foles worth $4 million to the 2021 Cowboys? Is Foles basically four times better than Garrett.

.The Cowboys are clearly hesitant But once upon a time they viewed the back-up quarterback as being the 12th starter. And if they’ve changed that view, now believing having a star QB with a capable No. 2?

The Eagles and Nick Foles own the hardware that says the Cowboys are wrong.

