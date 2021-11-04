Dak vs. Broncos: 'Plan is to Practice and Play'

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Cowboys' Dak Prescott vs. Broncos: 'Plan is to Practice and Play'

    There is obviously a clearing up of risk with Dak's calf ... and there is now more clarity than ever when it comes to Sunday's plan.
    FRISCO - At this point, it is something less than a revelation; Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys started on Sunday night suggesting the plan for this week. But on Thursday morning, coach Mike McCarthy stated the team's intention for Sunday's NFL Week 9 visit from the Denver Broncos with the most clarity yet.

    "The plan,'' McCarthy said, "is for him to practice and play.”

    Prescott got to experience a different side of the NFL game on Sunday night as he sat out with his strained calf, and he contributed as best he could.

    “He’s obviously still a leader on the sideline,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said, reflecting on Prescott watching his backup Cooper Rush lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes as Dallas improved to 6-1 with a 20-16 win at Minnesota. “I enjoyed it because he’s able to view things from a different lens and have those conversations with me.”

    But Cowboys Nation figures to enjoy this week even more.

    Dak was limited on Wednesday and appeared that way on the official injury/practice report. But it has been McCarthy’s position is that Prescott will be a “full go” on Thursday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, said the QB is “on go” for Sunday.

    And Dak has said the same. There is obviously a clearing up of risk with the calf ... and there is now more clarity than ever when it comes to Sunday's plan.

