Dak Prescott goes 'Beast Mode' when asked about his contract situation
CeeDee Lamb isn't the only Cowboys star who's looking for a new contract. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is also in line for a new deal as he enters the last year of his contract, not counting the void years.
As it stands now, Prescott's cap hit is a chunky $55.1 million for the 2024 season. A new deal could save the team over $22 million in cap space.
However, even though they have a great incentive to get a deal done there doesn't seem to be any urgency on the part of the Dallas front office.
MORE: Dak Prescott's new contract could break shocking NFL barrier
When he spoke on the subject earlier today at his press conference team owner Jerry Jones compared himself to a read-option quarterback (just like Patrick Mahomes!) in contract negotiations, waiting to see how the market unfolds before he makes his move.
So, if you're looking for progress on that front it won't be coming from the team. When Prescott was asked about his contract situation today, all he had to offer was a joke echoing Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch, saying he's just here so he won't get fined.
It's funny for now but will be notably less funny when the Cowboys get eliminated again in the Wild Card round because they didn't have the cap space to fill out the holes on their roster.
Dallas desperately needs more help at running back, defensive tackle and could use another receiver.
