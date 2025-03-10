Dak Prescott contract still tops Josh Allen in this key category
Josh Allen's contract may have shattered NFL records for guaranteed money, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains king of the annual salary mountain.
Allen signed a record-setting six-year, $330 million deal with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday that will keep him with the franchise through the 2030 season. The contract includes $250 million in guaranteed money, setting a new NFL record for guaranteed compensation.
However, Allen's $55 million per year average falls short of Prescott's $60 million annual salary. Prescott signed his four-year, $240 million contract with Dallas last year, establishing a new benchmark for quarterback compensation on an annual basis.
The Bills quarterback's extension represents the latest escalation in the quarterback market, which has seen unprecedented growth in recent years as teams invest heavily in the game's most important position.
Allen, 28, has led Buffalo to six consecutive playoff appearances since being selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Prescott, 31, has been the Cowboys' starter since 2016, earning three Pro Bowl selections during his tenure in Dallas.
Both quarterbacks now have contracts that reflect their franchises' long-term commitment to building around them as cornerstones of their respective organizations.
The only thing both signal callers are chasing is a chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
