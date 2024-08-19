Dak Prescott on the cusp of elite NFL QB history with rare stat
In the 2024 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finds himself within striking distance of a remarkable milestone.
With just four games featuring three or more touchdown passes, Prescott will become only the third quarterback in NFL history to achieve at least 40 such games within their first nine seasons.
Prescott would join an exclusive club currently occupied by two legendary quarterbacks: Dan Marino, who holds the record with 46 games, and Peyton Manning, with 42.
This accomplishment speaks volumes about Prescott's consistency.
It underscores his status as one of the league's premier quarterbacks and further solidifies his legacy within the storied history of the Dallas Cowboys franchise.
As Prescott enters his ninth season, the expectations for the Cowboys are understandably high. If he maintains his consistent multi-touchdown performances, he'll not only join an elite group of quarterbacks, achieving a remarkable statistical feat, but he could also propel the Cowboys towards a deep playoff run.
