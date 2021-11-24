'Pissed' Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Raiders: Thanksgiving GAMEDAY

On a short week, the Cowboys are trying to get healthy fast in hopes of beating the Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys host the reeling Las Vegas Raiders Thursday afternoon in an annual holiday tradition as reliable as gobbling turkey on Thanksgiving. More than 90,000 fans will pile into AT&T Stadium in hopes for a Cowboys victory in in the 54th annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Both the Cowboys and Raiders will try to prevent their offenses from going cold turkey again. Dallas did not score a touchdown in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday while the Raiders have only scored 43 points during their three-game losing streak.

“Never discouraged,” Dak Prescott said after the loss to the Chiefs. “But pissed off for sure.”

Dallas is still in control of the NFC East with eyes on securing the No. 1 overall seed and a bye, despite losing two of its last three games. After once leading the AFC West, Las Vegas is now hoping to stay in the playoff hunt in the final seven weeks.

Dallas owns the No. 3 scoring offense but wide receiver depth will again be tested, with Amari Cooper (COVID-19) out and CeeDee Lamb in concussion protocol. Will Prescott continue his Thanksgiving excellence? In four starts on turkey day, Prescott owns a 69.5 completion percentage, the highest among Cowboys quarterbacks on Thanksgiving Day.

FUN FACT: With two sacks in the loss to Kansas City, Micah Parsons now has eight - tying him with DeMarcus Ware for the most sacks by a Cowboys rookie since sacks became official in 1982.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: On a short week, the Cowboys are trying to get healthy fast. On Tuesday, Dallas got good health news in regard to two offensive standouts in Tyron Smith and Ezekiel Elliott … and are still waiting on the same for Lamb.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (7-3) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

ODDS: The Cowboys are 7.5-point favorites over the Raiders. The over/under is 50.5 total points.

BETTING TRENDS: In Dallas' 10 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread. Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-6 this year.

GAME TIME: Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Parsons contacted his defensive teammates, inviting them over for a late-night Thanksgiving:

“If you don’t got your family in town or your wife don’t feel like cooking, you’re more than welcome to come to my house. My mom makes enough for about 100 people. Anybody can come. I always enjoy bonding.”