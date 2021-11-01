Next for Dak? Plan to ‘Celebrate’ - And More

Dak Prescott, who watched the win at US Bank Stadium - and watched as backup QB Cooper Rush recorded the victory while Prescott nursed his strained calf - gets it.

MINNEAPOLIS - The Dallas Cowboys' last-minute 20-16 victory on a Halloween Sunday at Minnesota is one to be savored. But this is the NFL, so it means vaulting to 6-1 with the win is simply a stepping stone to the next week.

In other words, you enjoy the moment. For a moment. At which time you begin preparation for the next moment.

Dak Prescott, who watched the win at US Bank Stadium (full coverage from here in Minneapolis here) - and watched as backup QB Cooper Rush recorded the victory while Prescott nursed his strained calf - gets it.

"I'm a guy that takes it day-by-day, moment-at-moment,'' Prescott said after the win. "And right now, I'm going to celebrate this win with the guys and worry about rehabbing and getting everything back in order tomorrow."

And "back in order'' means Prescott will be working toward playing next weekend at AT&T Stadium against the visiting Broncos?

"For sure,'' he said, reminding, I was getting prepared to play this game.''

The Cowboys medical team pulled the plug on that notion on Saturday night, when it was announced in a team meeting that Rush would be the Sunday starter. The club rallied around the idea, and Rush led Dallas to a two-minute-drill drive and a game-winning TD lob to Amari Cooper.

Said Prescott: "That’s what this team is about: Trying to support everybody and every part of this team, from whatever avenue that is. For me, it was just about focusing on (working as if he was going to be) the starter, doing what I normally do, going through that same routine all week long.

"If I didn’t get that call, I was going to be able to flip it easy and give it to Coop and help him out.''

Prescott reiterated something he said during the week, that the Cowboys didn't want to have "something re-injure and linger past this week.''

Said coach Mike McCarthy about the decision: "Trust me ... we had all those conversations, but at the end of the day you've got to trust the player and you've got to trust the (medical) people."

So the 6-1 Cowboys win. Again. And celebrate. Again. And prepare to do it all next week. ... again, most likely with Dak Prescott back in charge.