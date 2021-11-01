Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Dak Prescott Next Cowboys Move: ‘Celebrate’ - And Start

    Dak Prescott, who watched the win at US Bank Stadium - and watched as backup QB Cooper Rush recorded the victory while Prescott nursed his strained calf - gets it.
    Author:

    MINNEAPOLIS - The Dallas Cowboys' last-minute 20-16 victory on a Halloween Sunday at Minnesota is one to be savored. But this is the NFL, so it means vaulting to 6-1 with the win is simply a stepping stone to the next week.

    In other words, you enjoy the moment. For a moment. At which time you begin preparation for the next moment.

    Dak Prescott, who watched the win at US Bank Stadium (full coverage from here in Minneapolis here) - and watched as backup QB Cooper Rush recorded the victory while Prescott nursed his strained calf - gets it.

    "I'm a guy that takes it day-by-day, moment-at-moment,'' Prescott said after the win. "And right now, I'm going to celebrate this win with the guys and worry about rehabbing and getting everything back in order tomorrow."

    And "back in order'' means Prescott will be working toward playing next weekend at AT&T Stadium against the visiting Broncos?

    "For sure,'' he said, reminding, I was getting prepared to play this game.''

    No image description

    92E8BD3A-E5DC-4810-8310-488633B79BA0
    Play

    Next for Dak? Plan to ‘Celebrate’ - And More

    Dak Prescott, who watched the win at US Bank Stadium - and watched as backup QB Cooper Rush recorded the victory while Prescott nursed his strained calf - gets it.

    3 minutes ago
    CD40D796-9387-474C-AB0E-86CBCBB277F5

    What a Rush! Cooper's First Start Ends in Dramatic Cowboys' Win

    Cooper Rush's first NFL start proved to everyone that he has the chops to be an NFL quarterback now and in the future

    1 hour ago
    E4E8A040-DD0E-4CDE-8A82-22355B83BE22
    Play

    Cooper to Cooper: Cowboys Beat Vikings, Top 10 Whitty Observations

    On a scary Halloween night without Dak Prescott and Tyron Smith, the Cowboys got quite a 'Rush' from their backup quarterback

    2 hours ago

    The Cowboys medical team pulled the plug on that notion on Saturday night, when it was announced in a team meeting that Rush would be the Sunday starter. The club rallied around the idea, and Rush led Dallas to a two-minute-drill drive and a game-winning TD lob to Amari Cooper.

    Said Prescott: "That’s what this team is about: Trying to support everybody and every part of this team, from whatever avenue that is. For me, it was just about focusing on (working as if he was going to be) the starter, doing what I normally do, going through that same routine all week long. 

    "If I didn’t get that call, I was going to be able to flip it easy and give it to Coop and help him out.''

    Prescott reiterated something he said during the week, that the Cowboys didn't want to have "something re-injure and linger past this week.''

    Said coach Mike McCarthy about the decision: "Trust me ... we had all those conversations, but at the end of the day you've got to trust the player and you've got to trust the (medical) people."

    So the 6-1 Cowboys win. Again. And celebrate. Again. And prepare to do it all next week. ... again, most likely with Dak Prescott back in charge.

    92E8BD3A-E5DC-4810-8310-488633B79BA0
    News

    Next for Dak? Plan to ‘Celebrate’ - And More

    3 minutes ago
    CD40D796-9387-474C-AB0E-86CBCBB277F5
    News

    What a Rush! Cooper's First Start Ends in Dramatic Cowboys' Win

    1 hour ago
    E4E8A040-DD0E-4CDE-8A82-22355B83BE22
    News

    Cooper to Cooper: Cowboys Beat Vikings, Top 10 Whitty Observations

    2 hours ago
    Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys
    News

    Rush Hour: No Prescott, No Problem; Cowboys Backup QB Wins Thriller

    2 hours ago
    AP21241624608410
    News

    WATCH: Cowboys' Rush Throws First Career NFL Touchdown

    4 hours ago
    E4Io8jIreQm6_gYRI7MxuoiYk_1440x922
    News

    Dak-less Cowboys Trail Vikings At Halftime

    4 hours ago
    VIKES1
    News

    Cowboys Down 7-0 Early In Minnesota

    5 hours ago
    dak prac cow
    News

    Sources: Cowboys Team Meeting Reveals Dak OUT

    7 hours ago