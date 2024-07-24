Dak Prescott doesn't believe Dallas Cowboys need more talent
Expectations always tend to be higher for the Dallas Cowboys than the average NFL team. That may be more true now than ever before, given how the last three seasons have gone for the most-scrutinized franchise in team sports.
Dallas has looked dominant in the regular season, posting a 12-5 record three years in a row. However, playoff success has been elusive.
They've gone 1-3 in the postseason, including a humiliating blowout at the hands of the Green Bay Packers last year.
While it may seem like they have gone as far as they can, starting quarterback Dak Prescott seems to believe that this team can get over the hump in its current form, saying he's confident in the men they have, per Todd Archer at ESPN.
"You don't just win games with just talent... And you don't win games on paper, and talent is really not decided on paper. So I understand what it looks like, what it may look like from that side, understanding the lack of moves that get done. It creates that ... great conversation. I'm confident in the men we have, honestly."
Prescott mostly has it right. The Cowboys could use a little more help at a few positions, but overall this is a very strong roster that's been built to make a deep postseason run.
Breaking through to the other side may not require any changes to the team, but rather a change in leadership.
Head coach Mike McCarthy deserves credit for helping make this Dallas team a contender, but if he can't deliver an NFC Championship game appearance this year he may be on his way out.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Costly Choice: How much could CeeDee Lamb's holdout cost Dallas Cowboys star?
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc