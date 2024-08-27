NFL players feel a certain way about Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's ability
Like it or not, the Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback.
Putting aside the postseason success, the Cowboys would not have been a contender these past few seasons with Dak Prescott on the roster.
Now, it seems that the 2023 MVP runner-up is getting his flowers from those he shares the field with.
MORE: Dak Prescott putting on a show at Dallas Cowboys training camp
ESPN conducted an anonymous poll of 103 NFL players. The players were asked their opinions on the play of players at certain positions.
When it came to the question of who is the most underrated quarterback in the league, a few of those players had Prescott on their minds.
Top vote-getters for the most underrated QB
T1. Purdy (14)
T1. Stafford (14)
T3. Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins (7)
T3. Lions' Jared Goff (7)
T3. Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love (7)
T3. Carolina Panthers Bryce Young (7)
Other top vote-getters: Herbert (6), Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4), Jackson (4), Hurts (4) and Tagovailoa (4)
MORE: Dak Prescott opens up on reality he may leave Dallas Cowboys one day
Truthfully, if Prescott had one NFC Championship appearance, his conversations with the franchise about a new contract would already be over.
Prescott has proven time and time again that he has the talent. Now, even his competitors are starting to feel the disrespect for the Cowboys quarterback.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keeping Up w/ the Jones’: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released
Fans Rejoice: Best fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb's historic deal
Decisions, Decisions: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
Who Will It Be? Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale