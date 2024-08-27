Cowboys Country

NFL players feel a certain way about Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's ability

Dak Prescott appears to have the respect of some of his colleagues in an anonymous ESPN quarterback poll.

Tyler Reed

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Like it or not, the Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback.

Putting aside the postseason success, the Cowboys would not have been a contender these past few seasons with Dak Prescott on the roster.

Now, it seems that the 2023 MVP runner-up is getting his flowers from those he shares the field with.

MORE: Dak Prescott putting on a show at Dallas Cowboys training camp

ESPN conducted an anonymous poll of 103 NFL players. The players were asked their opinions on the play of players at certain positions.

When it came to the question of who is the most underrated quarterback in the league, a few of those players had Prescott on their minds.

Top vote-getters for the most underrated QB

Dak Prescott
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

T1. Purdy (14)

T1. Stafford (14)

T3. Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins (7)

T3. Lions' Jared Goff (7)

T3. Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love (7)

T3. Carolina Panthers Bryce Young (7)

Other top vote-getters: Herbert (6), Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4), Jackson (4), Hurts (4) and Tagovailoa (4)

MORE: Dak Prescott opens up on reality he may leave Dallas Cowboys one day

Truthfully, if Prescott had one NFC Championship appearance, his conversations with the franchise about a new contract would already be over.

Prescott has proven time and time again that he has the talent. Now, even his competitors are starting to feel the disrespect for the Cowboys quarterback.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Keeping Up w/ the Jones’: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released

Fans Rejoice: Best fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb's historic deal

Decisions, Decisions: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?

Who Will It Be? Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale

Cowgirls: Meet Charly Barby: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News