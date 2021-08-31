Jerry Jones Reveals Prescott Update After Full Practices

The Cowboys owner says the quarterback now has no limitations

FRISCO - With the Dallas Cowboys 2021 regular season opener at Tampa Bay just more than a week away, owner Jerry Jones has "no concern" about quarterback Dak Prescott's health or ability to execute in the much-anticipated Sept. 9 opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Prescott has no limitations in practice.

"He’s (Prescott) moving good," Jones told the radio station Tuesday morning. "He’s really got that zip on the ball. We know that he’s been throwing with his key receivers for a few days out there the last few practices."

Since experiencing shoulder soreness on July 28, the quarterback has gone through a ramp-up process that kept him from seeing any preseason snaps. A "caged lion" is how Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy described Prescott after he impressed coaches and teammates in his first "full-go" participated practice last Wednesday.

As our Mike Fisher reported from the practice, Prescott completed 11 of 12 passes (the only incompletion a bat-down at the line of scrimmage) in multiple series of 11-on-11's.

The two-time Pro Bowler is fully-rehabbed from 2020’s season-ending ankle surgery and the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year (+200 on FanDuel).

"I know he’s mentally ready to go," Jones said. "That’s truly one of his real attributes is his ability to take the study, take the game plan, and execute it in the game.”

Prescott hasn't taken a live snap since suffering a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury last Oct. 11 against the New York Giants.