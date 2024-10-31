Dak Prescott says Dallas Cowboys Week 9 gameplan has him 'excited'
The Dallas Cowboys offense has been heavily criticized for its lack of creativity through the first two months of the NFL season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went as far as to openly criticize the team's play-calling and offensive schemes during one of his weekly radio appearances earlier this month.
However, it seems like things could be changing in Big D.
Cowboys star quarterbak Dak Prescott discussed the team's preparations for the Atlanta Falcons this week and showed some excitement about what the team has in store.
"Excited about this game plan. Think we’ve got a great one in the making" Prescott told the media on Thursday. "Now it’s about for us just locking in, being focused to it, and going out there and not only implementing it but executing it to the way that we want to."
The Cowboys offense desperately needs a spark, so hopefully Dak's excitement is a sign of things to come. If players are excited about the gameplan, that could bring the energy that the team has lacked.
Sure, injuries are plaguing the defensive side of the ball, but if the offense can find a way to put up the points and provide support, it will help ease the pressure the defensive unit has felt.
