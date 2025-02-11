Dak Prescott embraces new era under Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer
Following a disappointing 7-10 season and the departure of head coach Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is embracing change under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
The Cowboys, who finished 17th in total offense last season, are looking to revitalize their running game after ranking 27th in rush offense during the 2024 campaign.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys predicted to bolster running game with perennial 1,000 yard RB
"We just got to get to running the ball, being a little bit more consistent on that," Prescott said. "I've always enjoyed play-action passes, so just being able to get back to that, but you got to start with the run game. When you have that, the rest of the offense can open up."
Prescott, who has worked with Schottenheimer for the past three years, praised his new coordinator's methodical approach to building the coaching staff.
"Something else I admire is the way that he went on with the interviewing process," Prescott said. "For him to go through the due diligence of getting the guys in, interviewing them, and then taking it and watching the other guys that are there and making final decisions, I think speaks highly of his approach."
MORE: Dak Prescott's bold claim regarding Cowboys, Super Bowl champion Eagles
The son of legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, Brian brings over 25 years of coaching experience to his new role. His relationship with Prescott has already shown signs of productive tension, as evidenced by a previous practice incident.
"It was a conversation that was very unpleasant at the front end, but it had to be addressed," Prescott said, referring to a discussion about an interception during a practice. "It was two grown men coming to an understanding and appreciating each other for the competitiveness and the standard."
The Cowboys aim to reclaim their spot as a top-10 passing offense while establishing a more balanced attack under Schottenheimer.
One thing is certain: this offseason, the front office must deliver if this is going to work.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances