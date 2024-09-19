Dak Prescott emphasizes process over panic for Cowboys in Week 3
Great quarterbacks overcome obstacles. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott emphasized the importance of focusing on the process of improvement rather than getting caught up in external narratives.
"We just got to go out there and play our best," Prescott stated. "It's Week 3. It's about a process. We can't get overwhelmed in what people are writing about us."
Prescott emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent and focused approach every week.
MORE: Brandin Cooks shows leadership with message to Cowboys following loss
"It's simply a process that we've got to focus on getting better each and every day," Prescott said. "With the right attitude that we come in here and understand that we're trying to put the best versions of ourselves on the field each and every Sunday regardless of what happened the last Sunday."
The quarterback of the Cowboys acknowledged the challenges of overcoming tough losses, such as the one suffered against the Saints, by stating, "It's the NFL."
His words indicate a determination to move forward and improve, focusing on the internal process of the team rather than the external noise surrounding their performance.
Prescott's comments reflect a mature and grounded perspective, highlighting the importance of resilience and continuous improvement in the face of adversity.
As the Cowboys head into Week 3, his leadership and focus on the process will be crucial in guiding the team back to their winning ways and avoiding a 1-2 start.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones