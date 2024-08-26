Dak Prescott wildly snubbed on ESPN's Top 100 NFL players for 2024
Dak Prescott is wildly disrespected.
Whether it be by fans across the NFL, the national media, or even Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones in contract negotiations, Prescott isn't properly given his flowers.
That is the case again with the release of ESPN's Top 100 NFL Players for 2024 ahead of the regular season.
The 2023 NFL MVP runner-up was glaring snub on the list. Not only was Prescott left out of the top 15 or top 20, he didn't even crack the top 25.
You're saying the MVP runner-up isn't one of the top 25 players in the league? Someone should tell the voters.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and now has another chip on his shoulder for the upcoming season.
