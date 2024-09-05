NFL Insider throws all the cold water on Dak Prescott extension with Cowboys
During the day on Wednesday, there were a couple of interesting and promising updates regarding Dak Prescott. First, an unexpected source hinted a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys could be close. Then, there were rumors that Jerry Jones could be holding off on the news until Thursday or Friday, to steal the opening week spotlight.
Now, those theories have been doused with cold water by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
While speaking on NFL Network, Rapoport said that the two sides "are not close" to a deal. He added that if an agreement isn't in place by Saturday, he believes there's a chance one doesn't get done at all.
MORE: Cowboys rookie unfazed by Week 1 challenge that lies ahead
Rapoport then said that if Prescott hits the open market next offseason, it's highly probable he doesn't return to Dallas. Whether or not he leaves, Prescott is expected to become the highest-paid player in the NFL once he signs a new deal.
The Cowboys have been hesitant to make that happen but there's no doubt Prescott will be able to name his price on the open market should a bidding war begin.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys stand entering 2024 season?
Youth Movement: Cowboys drop first unofficial depth chart of regular season
Roster Strengths: Cowboys' position group grades entering 2024
It’s Time: NFL Week 1 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie