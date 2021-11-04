Zeke: 'A Top-5 Moment' in Cowboys Career

In a manner that wasn't at all subtle and therefore deserves notice, there was Ezekiel Elliott in a "big moment'' in Minnesota.

FRISCO - In the final minute of the Sunday night game pitting the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, an assortment of the visiting team's stars - and non-stars - needed to come up big to forge a 20-16 win. Cooper Rush at quarterback and Terence Steele at tackle, for instance? Non-stars who contributed to the win. Amari Cooper with two gigantic catches down the stretch, including the game-winning TD from five yards, for instance? He's the cover guy here.

But in a manner that wasn't at all subtle and therefore deserves notice, there was Ezekiel Elliott, still being criticized for some because his overall stats weren't huge ... ignoring that he made one play so huge, so special, that he's listed it as one of "my top five plays'' he's ever made in his career.

“Just the moment,'' Zeke said of why he feels that way. "I could’ve been tackled there, and then we kick the field goal and go to overtime.

"But,'' he said with his trademark laugh, "who wants to go to overtime? No one is trying to play any extra plays, especially on Sunday night.”

And so they didn't play extra plays. They simply let Zeke dominate on one play.

The Cowboys admit that they had a mindset, at one point in the final drive, when they figured it might have to be a field goal as the payoff, a kick to tie it at 16-all and sent the game to OT. After all, it was third-and-11, with 64 seconds left, near the red zone. Avoid risk? Nothing wrong with that. Settle? Logical.

But Elliott wasn’t settling.

After catching a short pass from Rush - again, designed for safety by the coaching staff - Elliott turned upfield, split through two Vikings defenders and then bounced off two more would-be tacklers to pick up a first down before he was finally taken down at the 5-yard line.

On the following play came the Rush lob to Cooper to give the Cowboys the lead. .. and a 6-1 record.

There are still analysts who don't understand the work Elliott put in this offseason to shed 10 pounds, to remake his body, to recapture the elusiveness that the 26-year-old had earlier in his career ... while, now at 218 pounds, still serving as a punishing runner.

Elliott was both of those things on this play, elusive and punishing.

Elliott enters Week 9 of the 2021 season with 571 rushing yards, 128 receiving yards and six total touchdowns, and to critics, that somehow isn't enough. But to the Cowboys, who know they can still ride Elliott, and might do that this Sunday when the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys play host to the Denver Broncos?

They know he's got more "top-five plays'' in him.

