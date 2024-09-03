NFL exec thinks Dak will make Jerry Jones pay with MVP season
It hasn't been every day on the calendar, but it feels like the Dallas Cowboys have had contract issues with one of their stars almost every single day.
After locking up CeeDee Lamb on a four-year $136 million deal, the franchise turned its focus to getting a deal done with quarterback Dak Prescott.
However, it doesn't seem like the two sides will be coming to a deal anytime soon.
That means Prescott will have a lot to prove this upcoming season. Something that one NFL executive believes could catapult Prescott into another dimension when it comes to where he stands as a franchise quarterback.
ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler put together anonympous quotes from NFL exectuives asking them who would win the big awards at the end of the season. When it came to MVP, names like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow were tossed around. However, one NFC executive believes in Prescott.
Here's what they had to say:
I think he's going to have his 'f--- you' season, shut everybody up and win an MVP.- NFC executive
Those are strong words from someone who has to deal with Prescott being in the same division. With no deal being announced yet, it feels that this is Prescott's last year in Dallas. This could be a nightmare scenario for the front office if the QB walks out of town with the MVP award.
However, a Super Bowl ring could probably get Prescott a key to Jerry's house. The 2024 season is truly going to be an all-in scenario.
