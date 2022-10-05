Skip to main content

Dak Prescott FIRST LOOK: Dallas Cowboys QB in Rehab Group - and In Good Spirits

Dak Prescott is working "on the side'' here at The Star in Dallas Cowboys practice - and here's your first look ...

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-1, tied for the divisional lead with the Philadelphia Eagles, in no small part due to the heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Soon - likely against those same Eagles in NFL Week 6 - Dak Prescott's thumb will allow him to once again grab the reins.

Rush, through the first four weeks, currently has more wins than Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. When presented with that statistic, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was quick to credit the resiliency of Rush and the team.

BDAEE466-4EB7-46A2-AB82-F467BEE3FEE9

"It's a tribute to Cooper and the guys," says McCarthy. "You see it every year, you see it every week. Someone has to step up ... 

8EFDFFCD-7AB5-4421-B0B0-011BD5EC6C1D

"Personally I think it's really cool for Cooper to have this kind of success."

And the plan has Rush continuing with his success, as McCarthy confirmed on Wednesday that Prescott will "be in the rehab group,'' meaning that he is not practicing.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Snip20221005_4
Play

Dallas Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley 'Ready' For Retirement: Here's Why

Beasley left a sizable mark on Dallas football, starring for both the Cowboys and SMU.

By Geoff Magliochetti
damone
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: 'I Was Shocked!'; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas

LSU rookie linebacker Damone Clark now has a chance to move off NFI and on to the Cowboys roster.

By Mike Fisher
cooper rush lamb
Play

Cooper Rush & Cowboys Practice Update: Dak Prescott in 'Rehab Group'; Win at Rams with Next-Man-Up Mentality?

The Dallas Cowboys have been the least fortunate team in the NFL this season in regard to injury, according to wins above replacement.

By Logan MacDonald
4CF1D8C6-E47B-49F3-85F8-9114843704A5

That all-but-cements Rush vs. the Rams. ... and now we have Dak in the rehab group, working with training Britt Brown on the cords - and also visiting jovially with a small group of observing reporters.

D1BA0261-2896-438A-AB48-C08F3CE1E678

The injury to Prescott and the play of Rush may be the main injury storyline for Dallas this season, but it goes beyond that. It has been about "next-man up'' ...

And Dak Prescott is continuing to work to be one of those men.

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Snip20221005_4
News

Dallas Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley 'Ready' For Retirement: Here's Why

By Geoff Magliochetti
damone
News

Cowboys BREAKING: 'I Was Shocked!'; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas

By Mike Fisher
cooper rush lamb
News

Cooper Rush & Cowboys Practice Update: Dak Prescott in 'Rehab Group'; Win at Rams with Next-Man-Up Mentality?

By Logan MacDonald
rangers cow
News

Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers

By Geoff Magliochetti
USATSI_19167718
News

Cowboys 'DOOMSDAY' Defense 'Special'? Coach Dan Quinn Reveals When He'll Know

By Zach Dimmitt
cow qb
News

Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams

By Richie Whitt
mcq
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Pro Bowler Season-Ending Injury; Dallas Signs 2 Long-Snappers

By Mike Fisher
zeke white pants rams
News

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Still The ‘One’ in Week 5 at Rams?

By Mike D'Abate