Dak Prescott FIRST LOOK: Dallas Cowboys QB in Rehab Group - and In Good Spirits

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-1, tied for the divisional lead with the Philadelphia Eagles, in no small part due to the heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Soon - likely against those same Eagles in NFL Week 6 - Dak Prescott's thumb will allow him to once again grab the reins.

Rush, through the first four weeks, currently has more wins than Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. When presented with that statistic, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was quick to credit the resiliency of Rush and the team.

"It's a tribute to Cooper and the guys," says McCarthy. "You see it every year, you see it every week. Someone has to step up ...

"Personally I think it's really cool for Cooper to have this kind of success."

And the plan has Rush continuing with his success, as McCarthy confirmed on Wednesday that Prescott will "be in the rehab group,'' meaning that he is not practicing.

That all-but-cements Rush vs. the Rams. ... and now we have Dak in the rehab group, working with training Britt Brown on the cords - and also visiting jovially with a small group of observing reporters.

The injury to Prescott and the play of Rush may be the main injury storyline for Dallas this season, but it goes beyond that. It has been about "next-man up'' ...

And Dak Prescott is continuing to work to be one of those men.

