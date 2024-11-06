Dak Prescott injury has Cowboys packing it in, future HOFer suggests
With the Dallas Cowboys set to send Dak Prescott to injured reserve, the team's season is on life support. It was already looking grim for Dallas after losing three consecutive games, but Prescott's injury was the nail in the coffin.
Dallas' last win was on October 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a Steelers legend shared his thoughts on the team.
Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger discussed Prescott's injury and what it means for the Cowboys moving forward on his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast.
Roethlisberger painted an ugly picture for the rest of the season, suggesting players are already looking toward the offseason while suggesting there are much bigger issues with the organization.
"They're shipping cars to offseason homes. They're done done even without Dak out for a couple weeks," Roethlisberger said. "There's something going on in that team organization whether it's coaches, owner, whatever it is. I'm not going to speculate one way or another.
"But there's something going on because that team's a better football team in my opinion than what they're showing."
Big Ben also said the team was hindered in the offseason by their approach and focus on securing record-setting, blockbuster deals with Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
"But again when you spend so much time and effort on two guys in the offseason you it's like you can't load up the rest of the team," he added. "I don't see them doing anything the rest of the year."
It's going to get even uglier before things get better.
The Cowboys return to action in Week 10 with a Sunday afternoon showdown with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, who are a strong favorite on the road.
With Cooper Rush under center and a defense still plagued by injuries, the Cowboys path to victory is a longshot.
So, buckle up, Cowboys Nation. It's going to be a bumpy ride.
