Cowboys' Dak Prescott dealing with 'foot sprain,' per NFL insider
Dallas Cowboys fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
It has been a stressful few days for those of us monitoring the rumors in Cowboys Nation. Reports surfaced that star quarterback Dak Prescott was "not 100 percent" and underwent an MRI.
Those concerns reached a new level on the Fourth of July when a photo of Prescott in a walking boot while on vacation in Cabo went viral.
LOOK: Dak Prescott spotted in walking boot amid injury rumors
The boot was on Prescott's right ankle, the same leg Prescott injured in 2020 when he suffered a gruesome ankle dislocation and compound fracture.
But while the image of the team's star quarterback in a walking boot is alarming, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided some comforting details.
Rapoport says Prescott is dealing with a "minor foot sprain" that should not impact his preparations for the upcoming season.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
Hopefully the time off will allow Prescott to be at 100 percent for the start of training camp as he prepares to enter a contract year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —