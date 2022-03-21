Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Offers Injury Update: 'It's Great!' Says Cowboys QB

"It's great, I can do everything with it," Prescott said during a promotional and charitable appearance at a Walk-On restaurant in Las Colinas. "I'm fine."

FRISCO - The 2021 NFL season was a successful injury comeback campaign for Dak Prescott ... until it wasn't.

There are still emotional scars from his Dallas Cowboys having been ousted in the first round of last season's NFL playoffs, especially because of the sort of rehab work Prescott put in following his devastating 2020 ankle injury.

dak ceedee amari

Lamb and Dak

mathieu dak

Dak

dak sad

Dak

But otherwise? Dak underwent surgery in February on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, and on Monday, issued his first comments about the procedure with a promising update on his recovery.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy earlier this month that the surgery would not impact Prescott's availability for Dallas' offseason program. Prescott is essentially confirming that, and added that he's throwing a couple of times per week as he ramps up toward a normal offseason workout plan.

McCarthy said the shoulder ailment existed during at least part of the 2021 season, though he didn't believe it impacted how the two-time Pro Bowler played. Prescott performed at an MVP level for the first seven games of the season before another injury, this one to his calf, seemed tied to his dip in production.

No image description

kearse ball
Cowboys BREAKING: Jayron Kearse Signs 2-Year Contract With Dallas

Meet Jayron Kearse, the 2022 poster guy for the upside of the system.

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
schultz no
Dalton Schultz Officially Signs Cowboys Franchise Tag Tender: NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Maven Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
mcclay keanu
Free Agent Keanu Neal Back to Safety; Cowboys Interested?

Call Keanu Neal's lone season as a linebacker for the Cowboys a success or failure, but it's now done as Neal reportedly is making the switch back to safety.

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
5 hours ago
dak run sf 93

dak

dak td sf

dak

Dak Prescott

dak

Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. His performance led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record before the team suffered an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

One great way to rebound from that loss? A healthy offseason. Dak Prescott seems to be on the road to just that.

