Dak Prescott injury update from Jerry Jones is heartbreaking
Dallas Cowboys Nation, it's officially time to panic.
Not only have the Cowboys lost three games in a row and five on the season, the team will be without star quarterback Dak Prescott for at least four weeks.
According to Jerry Jones during his weekly radio appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys owner revealed Prescott is likely heading to injured reserve.
Prescott would first be eligible to return on December 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
Without Prescott, the Cowboys will turn to Cooper Rush to lead the offense.
Rush is 5-1 as a starter.
Cowboys EVP Mike McCarthy, however, hinted the team could give Trey Lance an opportunity to get some reps in Prescott's absence.
Yes, that's how desperate times are in Arlington.
Up next for Dallas is a return home to host the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, who open as strong road favorites over the Cowboys.
