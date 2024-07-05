Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott no longer wearing walking boot
Dallas Cowboys fans had cause for concern on the Fourth of July when the holiday celebrations were interupted by a viral photo of star quarterback Dak Prescott wearing a walking boot.
The photo was quickly followed by reports that Prescott is dealing with a "minor foot sprain."
The boot was on Prescott's right leg, the same leg he injured in 2020 when he suffered a gruesome ankle dislocation and compound fracture.
But, according to the latest reports, Prescott has quickly recovered from his minor foot sprain and is already out of the walking boot that was pictured.
"It was unclear when the picture was taken, and he is no longer wearing the boot," ESPN's Todd Archer said. "It is not known how Prescott suffered the injury. The Cowboys last held an organized workout on June 5."
The injury is not expected to impact Prescott for the start of training camp in a few weeks.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and will earn $29 million for the 2024 season.
