Dak Injury Update: 'No Worry About The Leg,' Says Cowboys QB

"I could go out there (today) and be very successful, start the game, finish the game,'' Prescott says, "and not even worry about the leg."

FRISCO - Quarterback Dak Prescott made it clear more than two weeks ago that he could "play and be successful'' if he had to play in an NFL game. Now that he is scheduled to participate in this week's OTAs here inside The Star, he is reiterating that view - with a punctuation mark.

"I could go out there (today) and be very successful, start the game, finish the game,'' Prescott tells ESPN, "and not even worry about the leg."

We already knew that the Pro Bowl QB, who recently signed a record-setting four-year, $160 million contract, was recovering nicely from ankle surgery after suffering a compound fracture during Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season; sources told us in February that it was expected he'd be "100 percent'' by about now, and more recently, we were told that he is capable of being a "full participant'' in workouts - though the team will be taking a "ramp-up approach'' continuing this week.

READ MORE: 'I Could Play Today And Be Successful' - Cowboys QB Dak

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy recently told the DFW media earlier that the quarterback will be cleared to start training camp with the rest of the team. The Cowboys are set to begin OTA workouts this week, and McCarthy added that the medical plan calls for Prescott "doing most of the work."

The Cowboys' biggest issues at QB likely have nothing to do with Prescott and more to do with position battles that include finding a backup quarterback.

READ MORE: VIDEO - Spring Of Dak Prescott: Bahamas, Boxing And Dallas Workouts