Dak Prescott's inspirational message on wrist tape goes viral
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott came through in the clutch, tossing the game-winning touchdown to Jalen Tolbert with 20 seconds remaining in the game.
He also went viral for an inspirational message on his wrist tape Sunday night.
Prescott, whose brother died by suicide in 2020, wore the name of his suicide awareness campaign "Ask 4 Help" onto the field for the primetime game.
The initiative is part of Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation.
"The Faith Fight Finish Foundation by Dak Prescott invests in a better future by empowering individuals, families and communities to find strength through adversity," the site reads. "Was established as a tribute to Dak’s Mom, Peggy, who lost her battle with colon cancer in 2013; and its work honors Dak’s brother, Jace, who was lost to suicide in 2020.
"The Faith Fight Finish Foundation was created to support families and communities and invest in the future of our youth.”
Prescott threw for 354 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on Sunday night.
