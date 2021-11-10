More Cowboys Changes? Dallas Reveals Tyron Plan

In the O-line, the 6-2 Cowboys need to have just-in-case answers for now and the future.

FRISCO - "We'll see'' isn't good enough, though as of Tuesday, that was the best answer the Dallas Cowboys had to offer when it comes to their left tackle situation and the health of All-Pro Tyron Smith.

"We'll see," team owner Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

What the Cowboys would like to see in Wednesday's workout as practice resumes today here inside The Star? Tyron returning to left tackle ... and a better solution than they came up last week in a loss to Denver in case he cannot quite do that yet.

But first, as coach Mike McCarthy revealed on Wednesday here inside The Star ...

Tyron is "making progress'' but Smith will be in "the rehab group'' during today’s practice.

Meaning, "not enough progress'' just yet.

"That is one that they'll continue to take a look at,'' Jones said of Smith and his ankle problem. "It'll be dictated the amount of, frankly, pain that he can withstand there. Really, there's not a lot you can do other than rest it and try it. It's one that will get better whether he's on it or not on it as we go along.

"I don't look at it as long-term."

That latter remark is promising, as it Jones' assertion that this is a "bone spur'' issue and a matter of pain tolerance. However, we continue to get the impression that there is also an ankle sprain involved, that it's more complicated than a bone spur, which indeed an athlete can in theory continue to plan on.

More good news on Smith, who had missed parts of the previous two games (wins at New England and at Minnesota) before sitting out the loss to Denver: Coach Mike McCarthy continues to express the belief that he, too, sees this as "not long-term.''

Nevertheless, the 6-2 Cowboys need to have just-in-case answers to protect QB Dak Prescott, for now and the future. Last Sunday against "How 'About Them Broncos!'' Denver, Smith was replaced by Terence Steele, who flipped over to left tackle from his usual right tackle spot, with just-off-suspension La'el Collins on the right.

While Jones insisted Steele did some "good things'' in his new spot, the fact is, he did not fare well. Still, Jones, while noting that McCarthy and staff will make the final call on the structure of the O-line this week against visiting 4-4 Atlanta, suggested that if Smith doesn't play, Steele could stay on the left ...

Though, he added, that is "not a done deal at all.''

The "done deal'' Dallas needs is a healthy Tyron Smith. And as of Wednesday, that is not done.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!