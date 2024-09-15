Dak Prescott looks ahead after disappointing loss at home
A 16-game regular season home winning streak ended earlier today when the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) fell 44-19 to the New Orleans Saints (2-0).
Despite a disappointing home opener loss quarterback Dak Prescott expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back.
"We're gonna learn from it," Prescott stated after the game. "That was a good team. Gotta give them credit. This is the NFL."
MORE: A dissatisfied Jerry Jones could only watch as Cowboys stumble in home opener
The Cowboys' offense struggled to find its footing against a stout Saints defense, scoring less than 20 points at home for the first time in two years, and Prescott acknowledged the challenge they faced.
However, the veteran QB emphasized the importance of focusing on the process and responding to adversity.
"It's about trusting the process and responding," Prescott said. "I know we have the guys to do that."
Prescott's optimism reflects the resilience within the Cowboys' locker room. While the loss stings, the team will be eager to get back to work and correct the mistakes that led to their Week 1 defeat.
"Honestly excited to get back to work and turn this page," Prescott concluded.
The Cowboys will look to rebound next week when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens who fell to 0-2 after a shocking loss of their own against the Las Vegas Raiders.
