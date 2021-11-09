Gallup Return: Cowboys 'Awesome' Plan

The Cowboys are coming off their worst performance of the season. Maybe Gallup's return gives them a boost.

FRISCO - Michael Gallup is expected to return to Dallas Cowboys practice this week, a chance to add to the 6-2 NFC East leader's depth at the skill position.

"He'll be full to practice Wednesday," coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday while reviewing Sunday's Week 9 loss to Denver, Dallas' poorest showing of the year. "And hopefully have another great week."

The expectation is that Gallup will play in this Sunday's Week 10 game at home against the Falcons. He will be a welcome addition ... but it will create a crowd in the receivers room.

That group stars Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb - though their numbers in combination with QB Dak Prescott on Sunday were something short of "starring.'' Additionally, Cedrick Wilson has filled in admirably as Dallas' No. 3 wideout since Gallup sustained his calf injury in Week 1 against the Bucs, having since spent the entire season on injured reserve. Oh, and Noah Brown has contributed, as has Malik Turner, who once the Cowboys were down 30-0 against the Broncos, scored on a pair of late TD catches.

Gallup has another week left on his 21-day window but has essentially been practicing, in some capacity, for the last two weeks. He would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play, which means a roster move is coming.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill is also eligible for a return. Defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore are not yet ready to come off IR.

Gallup is in a contract year and when healthy has himself demonstrated "star quality,'' as in 2019 when he put up 1,107 yards on 66 catches.

Said Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore: "We'd be really, really excited to get back Michael. Obviously, huge aspirations for him as the season went on. ... We're excited to have him back. He's going to do some awesome things for us."

