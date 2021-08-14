Dak Injury Update: Cowboys QB is 'Throwing Heat'

Next Saturday, Dallas plays a preseason home game in Arlington at AT&T Stadium and Prescott has expressed a desire to target that game as his debut

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Dak Prescott engaged in a Friday pregame throwing exercise that left the Dallas Cowboys even more encouraged about the health of his once-sore shoulder.

"He’s putting some real heat on the ball now,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan before the 19-16 exhibition loss at Arizona.

Prescott will undergo an MRI on Monday once the team is back in Frisco, where it is scheduled to engage in an evening practice. Next Saturday, Dallas plays a preseason home game in Arlington at AT&T Stadium and Prescott has expressed a desire to target that game as his debut following not only the muscle strain that popped up on July 28 at training camp in Oxnard, but also following his 2020 Week 5 season-ending ankle injury and surgery.

"Yeah, that's the plan," said Prescott, who also wants to continue throwing at practice on Monday, probably more extensively than he has in recent days. "Obviously if everything keeps progressing the way it's been. I'm going to be optimistic about that. I'll keep doing the things that I need to do.

"We're being very cautious with it, though. Making sure that more importantly, I'm ready for the (NFL regular-) season opener."

Week 1 at Tampa Bay is the most important target of all. But there are benchmarks along the way. When the team returns home, there is that MRI, a procedure he and the Cowboys view as simply a "check-up'' on his muscle strain in his back/shoulder.

And Friday was a benchmark, too, as Prescott used teammates like Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott as receivers.

“He is really coming along well,” Jones said. “He feels really good about where he is. He’s putting some real heat on the ball now. He’s not throwing long yet, but we’ll obviously progress to that. We certainly haven’t ruled out seeing him in the preseason.”

