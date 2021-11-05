Cowboys vs. Broncos GAMEDAY: Dak's Back

Dak Prescott is expected to make his return and the Cowboys will be wearing different helmets.

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos, who are also fresh off a win. Quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to make his return after missing last week due to a calf-strain.

Keep an eye on Prescott, who needs 13 completions on Sunday to pass Roger Staubach (1,685) for the fourth-most career completions in team history.

It'll be Denver's first game without Von Miller in a decade, as the Broncos traded the No. 2 overall pick and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys will also have a different look. For the first time since the 1976 season, Dallas will wear a red stripe on their helmets to honor our country’s Armed Forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game this week. One of the traditional pair of blue stripes that runs through the center of the Cowboys helmets will be replaced with a red stripe.

MILESTONE: Sunday marks the 100th regular season game at AT&T Stadium since its opening in 2009. Dallas holds a 56-43 record in AT&T Stadium.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (6-1) vs. Denver Broncos (4-4)

ODDS: The Cowboys are now 9.5-point favorites over the Broncos. The over/under is 49.5 total points.

BETTING TRENDS: Dallas is 7-0 (unbeaten) against the spread this season. In 5 of 7 games, the Cowboys games have hit the over.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. CT.

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who earned NFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

"I think confidence plays a huge role. There's never a time that I'm in the game where I"m like 'Man, I don't belong here.' My confidence is through the roof."