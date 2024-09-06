Winning Super Bowl with Cowboys is 'A No. 1' goal for Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has made it clear that his primary motivation for staying in Dallas is to win a Super Bowl with the team. Prescott emphasized the unique significance of achieving this feat with the Cowboys.
"That’s what motivates me on being here, honestly, is to be the quarterback that does it, that wins it," Prescott said. "I don’t think that winning it any other place would be the same as winning it here. That’s A-No. 1 why I want to be here, to be honest with you."
Prescott's words underscore the deep connection he feels to the Cowboys organization and the city of Dallas. He understands the weight of expectations that come with being the quarterback of "America's Team" and embraces the challenge of leading the Cowboys back to Super Bowl glory.
MORE: Are the Cowboys and Dak Prescott one step closer to massive new deal?
The Cowboys have a storied history, boasting five Super Bowl championships, but the last victory came in 1995. Since then, the team has experienced a championship drought, despite fielding talented rosters and making playoff appearances.
Prescott's determination to end this drought and bring another Lombardi Trophy to Dallas resonates with fans who yearn for a return to the franchise's winning ways.
Prescott's commitment to the Cowboys is evident in his decision to sign a long-term contract extension with the team.
He has the opportunity to pursue championships elsewhere, but his desire to achieve greatness in Dallas is unwavering. He recognizes the unique legacy that awaits him if he can lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl victory.
The road to a championship is long and arduous, but Prescott's words serve as a reminder of the unwavering dedication and passion he brings to the Cowboys. His ambition to etch his name in Cowboys lore alongside legendary quarterbacks like Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman is palpable.
As the Cowboys embark on a new season, Prescott's statement sets the tone for the team's aspirations. The pursuit of a Super Bowl championship is not just a goal; it's a mission that Prescott and the Cowboys are fully committed to achieving.
The fans in Dallas are hopeful that Prescott's leadership and determination will guide the team back to the pinnacle of the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie