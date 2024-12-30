Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott can only watch from the sideline as the team's 2024 season comes to a crashing end. Nobody is more frustrated than Prescott.

In September, the Dallas Cowboys fanbase was full of optimism. Just before Week 1, the franchise inked long-term deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Add that with a convincing Week 1 over the Cleveland Browns, and the hype train was on the run.

Then, the rest of the season happened.

The Cowboys now sit at 7-9, ensuring the franchise finishes with a losing record for the first time since 2020.

How did they get here? Well, injuries played a major role in it, including a season-ending injury to Prescott.

On Sunday, Prescott was asked about the disappointing season and gave a very honest answer about what is expected within this organization.

“Nobody plans to lose. Nobody plans to have a losing season. You expect playoffs every year. You expect to win this division. It sucks. It’s frustrating," said Prescott.

Disappointing is just the tip of the iceberg of this season for the Cowboys. This team has talent on both sides of the ball. However, nobody wants to use the excuse, but injuries derailed any momentum this team could create.

The goal for 2025 has to be getting everyone healthy and maybe running it back one more time with head coach Mike McCarthy. If that is the case, the pressure could be insurmountable for this team to succeed.

