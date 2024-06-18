DraftKings releases Dak Prescott's over/under for passing TDs
We recently shared FanDuel's over/under for passing yards for quarterback Dak Prescott, which is set at 4,075.5 yards. Now, we have an over/under for passing yards to talk about from DraftKings.
DraftKings has the over/under set at 30.5 passing touchdowns. 2023 marked the third time in his career Prescott reached at least 30 passing touchdowns, getting to 36, which led the league -- the next-closest was 32 for Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
He hit 37 in 2021, so recent history says Prescott has a good chance to reach at least 31 and hit the over. He had 23 touchdowns in 2022 but also missed five games with a right thumb fracture.
DraftKings also noted that Prescott was one of only three quarterbacks with at least 80 red-zone passes last season. Prescott had 104. He ended up with 41.4 expected touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus.
With the talent surrounding Prescott yet again, there doesn't seem to be a reason, barring injury, Prescott can't hit the over on this one.
If last season was any indication, Dallas will throw the ball. Prescott's 590 passing attempts was fourth in the NFL -- only Sam Howell (612), Jared Goff (605) and Patrick Mahomes (597) had more. Over 30.5 feels like a good bet for No. 4.