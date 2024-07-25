Former Packers WR makes bold claim on Dak Prescott's tenure in Dallas
On such a joyous day for Dallas Cowboys fans, just a mention of the Green Bay Packers could make one's stomach turn. Yet, one former Packers star is entering the conversation on Dak Prescott's time in Dallas.
Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings took to the topic of Prescott being voted the most overrated player on the Cowboys roster.
Jennings didn't hold back his feelings on the matter.
Check out the clip below:
Jennings mentions that Prescott isn't even the best player on the Cowboys' offense, a spot Jennings believes belongs to CeeDee Lamb but also mentions playoff failures as another reason the team should move on from Prescott.
Now, hearing a former Packers player dissect the issues between the organization and Prescott can sting, but it feels as if there's some truth sprinkled into the conversation.
Fans and the front office are demanding playoff success.
If the decision is to move on from Prescott, fans shouldn't be so happy to see him go. It has similar vibes to when the Detroit Lions moved on from Matthew Stafford. Stafford never found playoff success in Detroit, and the franchise and Stafford were ready to move in different directions.
Maybe this is the route that the marriage with Prescott and the Cowboys is going. Whatever the case, no one should disregard what Prescott has done for the franchise.
