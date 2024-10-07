Dak Prescott performed like a $60 million quarterback, analyst says
In a thrilling Sunday Night Football matchup, the Dallas Cowboys edged out the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17, securing their third win of the season. The victory was highlighted by a clutch performance from quarterback Dak Prescott, who led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive in the final minutes.
Trailing by four points, Prescott orchestrated a 15-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. The decisive play capped off a masterful finish from the Cowboys signal-caller, who showcased his ability to deliver under pressure.
Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho was particularly impressed by Prescott's ability to overcome adversity and lead his team to victory.
"A QB is meant to be a great eraser," Acho stated. "Dak not only erased his own woes, he erased his roster's inefficiencies. That was a $60 million game."
Acho emphasized the significance of Prescott's performance, despite throwing a pair of interceptions, the veteran quarterback wasn't rattled.
"Anybody can play well when things are going well, but can you play well when things are going bad and that is what Dak Prescott and the Cowboys did yesterday. Incredibly impressive."
The analyst also commended Prescott's ability to make plays with limited resources. He pointed out that the Cowboys were missing key players such as Micah Parsons, Brandin Cooks, and DeMarcus Lawrence, while also playing with a shuffled offensive line.
"But here was the most impressive part of an incredibly impressive game," Acho continued. "Y'all remember it was a 15-play final play drive. The first eight plays were six run plays, two pass, but once they hit the 2-minute mark with the game on the line, there were seven plays left and Dak Prescott passed the ball on six of those seven plays and got his team in position to win."
Even when faced with challenges like a fumble on second and goal that nearly costed Dallas the game and an injury to Tolbert prior to the fourth down play, Prescott remained composed and delivered when it mattered most.
"Dak Prescott dove on the fumble in a league where we have seen quarterbacks not dive on fumbles on their own," Acho said. "Dak Prescott dove on the fumble, recovered it, that was second and goal, third goal. What happens? Jalen Tolbert gets hurt, he's done. Oh wait, timeout, fourth and goal, gotta have it on the last play of the game, and Dak Prescott finds that same Jalen Tolbert who was injured. Cowboys go ahead, Cowboys win the game."
Acho concluded his analysis by calling Prescott's performance one of the most impressive wins he has seen in the quarterback's career.
The victory over the Steelers makes it two consecutive wins for Dallas, providing the team with a spark as they prepare for a tough stretch of upcoming matchups.
