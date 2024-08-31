3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
With the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott unlikely to agree on a contract extension before the start of the 2024 NFL season, the chances of Prescott hitting unrestricted free agency in 2025 are growing.
NBC's Mike Florio has outlined his top potential landing spots for the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback.
While Florio lists seven opens, there are a handful that really stand out as intriguing possibilities for Prescott, who will be the biggest free agent available in recent memory.
Let's take a look.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers might not seem as glamorous due to the team's current lack of weapons on the outside, but their defense remains elite. It will all come down to how Russell Wilson and Justin Fields perform during the 2024 season.
If Prescott decided to sign with the Steelers, they would likely surround him with improved offensive talent, potentially putting Pittsburgh in serious title contention.
Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization would move mountains if it meant they could have a quarterback with Dak Prescott's talent.
New York Giants
The Giants' front office wants to win and give head coach Brian Daboll a real chance at contending.
They've built a defense they're confident in and have the best offensive weapons since Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley graced the field in East Rutherford.
The one piece that seems to be missing is a reliable quarterback, making Prescott an intriguing option.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have elite weapons with Davante Adams, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, Zamir White, and Michael Mayer.
They also have a defensive-minded coach in Antonio Pierce with a good defense that kept the Raiders in games when their offense struggled.
They are currently plagued by quarterback issues with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. Dak Prescott would instantly elevate the Raiders to playoff contender status.
Prescott entering free agency as an unrestricted free agent would be a nightmare for most Dallas Cowboys fans, but the thought of teams like the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers potentially pursuing him makes it even worse.
If Prescott were to leave the Cowboys, fans can only hope he opts to sign with any team in the AFC other than the Steelers. Watching Prescott suit up for an NFC rival or a historic NFL rival like the Steelers would be a tough pill to swallow.
Prescott’s departure would also spark a major shift in the NFL landscape, as teams tend to go all-in to secure a veteran signal-caller of Prescott's caliber, leaving Cowboys fans anxiously waiting for a replacement at quarterback.
