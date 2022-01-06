Dak: 'We've Gotta Be COVID Cautious' - But NFL Might Punish Cowboys for Attending Mavs Game

Skip to main content
Dak Prescott: 'We've Gotta Be COVID Cautious' - But NFL Might Punish Cowboys for Attending Mavs Game

Dak: "We’ve just got to be cautious, protecting yourself, trying to stay away from the big crowds, limiting the people you’re around and doing all the things you can to control it.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have a COVID problem, having just added linebacker Micah Parsons, left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown to the list, with Parsons already ruled out for the NFL regular-season finale Saturday at Philadelphia.

But now they have a new problem - with a player who already dealt with COVID.

Parsons tested positive Wednesday, two days after sitting court-side (and apparently mask-less) at the Dallas Mavericks game at the AAC. Parsons was not in violation of NFL protocols as he is vaccinated - but he did cross the line of what the Fort Worth Star-Telegram notes are the league’s recommendations.

On Wednesday, Cowboys receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper sat court-side (and apparently mask-less) at the Mavericks game for the Dirk Nowitzki jersey-retirement night. And the fact that Cooper - who missed two games with COVID in November - is unvaccinated means a different set of protocols.

In short, while vaccinated players are urged to avoid crowds, unvaccinated players are essentially barred from them. As the Star-Telegram notes, "According to the NFL’s 2021 regular-season protocols, “A player who is not fully vaccinated is prohibited from attending a professional sporting event unless he is seated in a separated seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE, and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seating section.”

The NFL can find Cooper $14,650 for his conduct. That doesn't hurt the football team. 

Parsons' absence is damaging enough, though, that he is moved to apologize for catching COVID.

Additionally, now we know that an assortment of Cowboys are sick and could miss Thursday's workout, reminding us of what team leader Dak Prescott said this week.

“No one can pinpoint or truly detect where we’re picking it up, where people are getting it from right now,'' the QB said. "But we can do the best we can of controlling our surroundings ... We’ve just got to be cautious, protecting yourself, trying to stay away from the big crowds, limiting the people you’re around and doing all the things you can to control it ...

"Just do the best you can to prevent yourself.”

Cowboys fans have a right to question whether the players on this team are heeding Prescott's words.

