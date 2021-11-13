Falcons at Cowboys BREAKING: Dante Fowler Playing at Dallas?

Last week marked the first time all season that the Dallas Cowboys fell on the wrong end of their Vegas prediction, falling to the Denver Broncos 30-16 despite being favored by 10 points.

This weekend's opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, have been underdogs in four out of eight games this season. In two of those games, the Falcons pulled off the upset, including last week against the New Orleans Saints. This weekend, they will look to pull off a second consecutive upset against the Cowboys and further establish their status as a contender for the NFC Playoffs.

And they'll try to do it with the help of a just-activated defensive force.

The Falcons have activated outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. from injured reserve, meaning he'll be available to play in an NFL game for the first time since October.

Fowler, who had sustained an injury his left knee, returned to practice on Wednesday and participated in daily workouts, earning clearance to play on Sunday. practiced every day this week leading into Sunday's game against Dallas.

If Atlanta hopes to win? Fowler might help harass Dallas QB Dak Prescott.

And if the Cowboys want to get back to their winning ways and cover the two-score spread? Prescott will have to play like he did before injuring his calf earlier in the year and put on a scoring parade against the inconsistent Falcons defense.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Week 10 matchup between the Cowboys and the Falcons.

Plus, they discuss defensive end Randy Gregory's injury, how it will affect the run defense this weekend, and Terence Steele at left tackle.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

