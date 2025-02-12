Dak Prescott's record-breaking $240M deal creates cap crunch for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys face significant salary cap challenges this offseason.
According to Spotrac, quarterback Dak Prescott's contract, totaling $89.9 million for the 2025 season, is set to become the highest cap hit in the NFL.
Prescott, 31, signed the most lucrative contract in NFL history on opening Sunday of the 2024 season, a four-year, $240 million deal with an $80 million signing bonus and $231 million guaranteed money. The agreement carries an average annual value of $60 million.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback's 2025 compensation includes a base salary of $47.75 million. His cap hit of nearly $90 million and dead cap value of $151.89 million present a considerable financial burden for the Cowboys, who are already $2.38 million over the salary cap.
Team officials are likely to restructure Prescott's contract to create cap flexibility. The Cowboys must address their cap situation before the new league year begins to comply with NFL regulations.
The veteran signal-caller is preparing for his 10th NFL season after an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. Prescott's season ended prematurely in Week 9, limiting him to 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
This massive contract reflects the Cowboys' long-term commitment to Prescott, who has been their starting quarterback since 2016. However, the unprecedented cap hit could impact the team's ability to retain other key players or pursue free agents in the upcoming offseason.
The contract's structure and timing put additional pressure on both Prescott and the Cowboys to achieve postseason success, as the team continues its quest for its first Super Bowl appearance since 1995.
Dallas currently has several key needs, notably at wide receiver, running back, and along the defensive front.
