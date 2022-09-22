Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Returns: 'Throwing' at Dallas Cowboys Practice; Injury Update on Thumb & Stitches - LOOK

Dak Prescott, the injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback, is a participant - of a sort - in the team's Thursday workout here at The Star.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - The stitches in Dak Prescott's surgically repaired thumb and hand have yet to be removed. But the injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback is nevertheless a participant - of a sort - in the team's Thursday workout here at The Star.

This marks a first since the fractured thumb was sustained in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11. A week ago, Dak was not practicing, but he was present in helping sub Cooper Rush and the team ... and he couldn't resist the temptation to toss it around with his other (left) hand and arm.

But this - soft tossing with softball-sized balls - is an advancement toward the organization's medical believe that the initial concern of eight misses weeks is now shrinking, as the Cowboys know that the "Tom Brady-esque'' Rush will start on Week 3 on Monday at the Giants, but that Prescott could return one or two weeks after that.

The stitches need to come out, but ...

The optimism regarding Prescott’s prognosis is not exactly a new concept. During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered similar sentiments, as well as plausible reasoning for not placing Prescott on injured reserve (IR) after he suffered his injury.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

micah parsons joe burrow
Play

Micah Parsons OUT For Practice: Injury & Health Update; What's Bengals QB Joe Burrow Say About Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons gave Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow nightmares in Sunday's win.

By Zach Dimmitt
JMar-Smith-scaled-1
Play

Cowboys Give Tryouts to 3 Free Agent QBs - But Cooper Rush Has 'Swagger'

Says tight end Jake Ferguson of Cowboys QB Rush: "Swagger isn’t always outgoing and loud and crazy. ... He’s definitely got it and it’s infectious.'' At the same time ... QB tryouts here at The Star.

By Mike Fisher
dennis h
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Re-Signing Dak Prescott WR Favorite Dennis Houston

Dennis Houston was cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants. But now he's re-signed.

By Mike Fisher

"If we thought he wasn't going to be ready to go until after four games, we would put him on IR," Jones said. "We're not doing that. We think he can come in and play, so we don't want to not have him out there practicing."

And again, this isn't "practicing,'' exactly. But it is advancement toward Dak being back.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

micah parsons joe burrow
News

Micah Parsons OUT For Practice: Injury & Health Update; What's Bengals QB Joe Burrow Say About Cowboys?

By Zach Dimmitt
JMar-Smith-scaled-1
News

Cowboys Give Tryouts to 3 Free Agent QBs - But Cooper Rush Has 'Swagger'

By Mike Fisher
dennis h
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Re-Signing Dak Prescott WR Favorite Dennis Houston

By Mike Fisher
Turpin cowboys dunk
News

KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: 5-9 Rookie Slam-Dunk Show Awes Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb - WATCH

By Bri Amaranthus
gallup bengals
News

Cowboys 'Full Reps' at Practice for Michael Gallup, Jason Peters Ready at Giants?

By Logan MacDonald
erik nate
News

Cowboys 2 Members of 'The Great Wall' Join DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson as Hall of Fame Nominees

By Mike Fisher
brady rush
News

Cooper Rush Comparison: 'He Looked Like Tom Brady!' - Cowboys' Michael Irvin to Stephen A. Smith

By Mike Fisher
micah zeke
News

Micah Parsons: A 'Nightmare,' Says Ezekiel Elliott, Revealing Cowboys' Special Skills

By Mike Fisher