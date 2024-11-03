Dak Prescott, Rico Dowdle team up for unreal TD of the Year contender
Nothing has been easy for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Much of that is due to their own `self-destructive ways, but every now and then they remind us why they were able to win 12 games in each of the past three seasons.
That was the case for them in the second half of their Week 9 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas was trailing 14-3 and needed a spark. They found one thanks to a potential Play of the Year contender from Dak Prescott and Rico Dowdle.
Jerry Jones' Cowboys trade deadline update is a bunch of jibberish
On 2nd-and-goal, Prescott escaped pressure and bought time for what felt like an eternity. He found a wide-open Rico Dowdle, who bobbled the ball into the air but eventually caught it while lying on his back.
That score capped off a nine-play, 70-yard drive and pulled the Cowboys to within four points.
That was the third receiving touchdown of the year for Dowdle.
