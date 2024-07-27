Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott barely top-15 paid QB; Day 2 camp observations

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Saturday, July 27.

Josh Sanchez

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Two practices are in the books, and now training camp heads into its first weekend with the Dallas Cowboys welcoming fans to the annual "Cowboys Back Together Weekend & Opening Ceremony."

Practice will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

Until then, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.

Dak Prescott now barely in Top 15 QB salaries

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sits on the bench during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Following Friday's blockbuster extensions for Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love, Dak Prescott continues to fall down the list of NFL quarterback salaries.

The Cowboys Wire took a look at where Prescott stands and how he is now barely a top-15 paid signal-caller in the league.

Training Camp Day 2 observations

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Morning News shared observations from Day 2 of Cowboys training camp, including multiple interceptions from Dak Prescott and a standout performance from DaRon Bland.

Cowboys Quick Hits







