Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott barely top-15 paid QB; Day 2 camp observations
Two practices are in the books, and now training camp heads into its first weekend with the Dallas Cowboys welcoming fans to the annual "Cowboys Back Together Weekend & Opening Ceremony."
Practice will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.
Until then, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Dak Prescott now barely in Top 15 QB salaries
Following Friday's blockbuster extensions for Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love, Dak Prescott continues to fall down the list of NFL quarterback salaries.
The Cowboys Wire took a look at where Prescott stands and how he is now barely a top-15 paid signal-caller in the league.
Training Camp Day 2 observations
The Dallas Morning News shared observations from Day 2 of Cowboys training camp, including multiple interceptions from Dak Prescott and a standout performance from DaRon Bland.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys front office failures highlighted again by Jordan Love deal... CeeDee Lamb sends direct message to critics in Instagram post... CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott contract negotiation updates from Stephen Jones... Cowboys players hilariously choose what Olympic sport they would compete in... Micah Parsons comments on future with Dallas, contract situation... Cowboys legend Michael Irvin raises concerns about team unity... Cowboys training camp has surprise standout no one saw coming... DaRon Bland makes 'Play of the Day' in Cowboys' second practice (VIDEO).