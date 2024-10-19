Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos engagement video shared by fiancée
The Dallas Cowboys may not have had the start to the season they may have wanted, but Dak Prescott has been thriving.
Prescott signed a record-setting four-year deal worth $240 million, including an average annual value of $60 million, before the start of the season, and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos gave birth to their baby girl MJ earlier this year.
Now, during the team's bye week, Sarah Jane has become the star quarterback's fiancée.
Prescott and Sarah Jane announced their engagement over the weekend and now they are sharing how it all went down.
The star quarterback proposed to Sarah Jane with a $1 million ring while the two were golfing.
MJ Rose, who is now eight months old, had an assist in the proposal by wearing a onesie which read, "Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?"
