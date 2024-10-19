Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos engagement video shared by fiancée

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos were engaged during the bye week and the quarterback's now fiancée shared the video online.

The Dallas Cowboys may not have had the start to the season they may have wanted, but Dak Prescott has been thriving.

Prescott signed a record-setting four-year deal worth $240 million, including an average annual value of $60 million, before the start of the season, and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos gave birth to their baby girl MJ earlier this year.

Now, during the team's bye week, Sarah Jane has become the star quarterback's fiancée.

Prescott and Sarah Jane announced their engagement over the weekend and now they are sharing how it all went down.

The star quarterback proposed to Sarah Jane with a $1 million ring while the two were golfing.

MJ Rose, who is now eight months old, had an assist in the proposal by wearing a onesie which read, "Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?"

