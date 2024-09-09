Dak Prescott shares heartwarming story of Ezekiel Elliott
All is right on this Monday after the Dallas Cowboys did everything right in their 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Even the most pessimistic fan has to have a pinch of optimism after the team's performance against the Browns. Two players who helped lead the team to the dominating victory were Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot.
Prescott and Elliot have been the Cowboys' quarterback-RB duo since they both entered the league, minus Elliot's one-year stint with the New England Patriots last season. However, even with the one-year absence, the bond between these two cannot be broken. Prescott told the media that Elliot was the first person he hugged after receiving the news of his record-breaking contract.
Playing together for nearly a decade created a brotherhood that would make any Cowboys fan shed a tear. Prescott mentioned how special the moment was when he got the news of his $60 million a year contract and that having someone who once took care of him be a part of such a big moment is something the Cowboys quarterback will never forget.
Prescott and Elliot made massive impacts on the team on Sunday. Prescott threw for a touchdown while Elliot rushed for one. It seems that everything is lining up for a storybook year in Dallas.
