Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott surgery update, Mike McCarthy hot seat scale

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, November 14.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks on to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks on to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The new NFL week officially kicks off in primetime with a meeting between the team's two NFC East rivals who have dominated the division this season.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders square off in a game that can all but close the door on any NFL Playoff hopes in Big D.

While we wait for the Thursday Night Football showdown on Amazon Prime, let's check out some headlines making waves.

Dak Prescott surgery update

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott successfully underwent his scheduled hamstring surgery on Wednesday, with someone close to the quarterback saying the "procedure went well."

Mike McCarthy hot seat scale

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite the Dallas Cowboys' disappointing season, head coach Mike McCarthy remains very low on the hot seat scale for the remainder of the season.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

