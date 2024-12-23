Dak Prescott swaps water bottles for Red Bull, brings the energy to primetime
Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is recovery from season-ending surgery to repair his hamstring, but he continues to show up and support his teammates.
For the team's Week 16 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, Prescott was once again present. After taking a pre-game stroll on the field, Prescott moved to the box where he was getting a birds-eye view of the game.
During the broadcast, NBC cameras panned to Prescott enjoying the action, but he was enjoying something else as well.
RELATED: Dak Prescott roasted during Thanksgiving game for unusual hydration method
Much like Thanksgiving, Prescott had an usual amount of beverages in front of him. However, this time it wasn't water.
Prescott made sure he was energized with not one, not two, but three Red Bulls lined up.
Hey, at least one of them is sugar free.
Dak can consume whatever he wants as long as it helps him proress with his recovery. And you know what they say about Red Bull: it gives you wings.
