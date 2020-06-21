Dak Tender Signing: 1st Step Toward Cowboys '4-Year Fold'?

FRISCO - We've long suggested that contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott can re-ignite with the simplest of gestures. On Monday will come one such gesture - the franchise-tagged Prescott's plan to officially sign his $31.409 million one-year tender.

And now we'll suggest this inch forward can lead toward another inch, and another inch ... and increasing optimism toward Dallas getting Prescott to ink a long-term deal. ... maybe in the form of a "four-year fold.''

Over the course of a year-plus, there has been private stubbornness and even hurt feelings. But there has also been a significant offer that has existed on the table for quite some time, as we've now reported for months: Dallas is offering a five-year deal at $35 million APY (with in excess of $106 million guaranteed), and Dak wants a four-year deal - and maybe the Russell Wilson-like APY isn't that far off there.

The first bullet has been dodged, and the Joneses win this "bet,'' if you will: The Cowboys never believed Dak’s contract dispute would lead to a true "holdout.'' And once he signs the tender, that holdout from training camp will have been avoided.

It's a good-faith move from Dak to sign this (and it's also $31.409 million, which will make him Dallas' highest-paid player ever) and it opens up the lines of communication for a move forward.

The Cowboys long-standing position is that they've always been willing to offer the QB a "top-five'' salary at his position. That was true even last August, and into September, when owner Jerry Jones termed an agreement "imminent.''

Prescott, meanwhile, said he would "bet on himself'' and when in the first three games of the season he threw nine touchdowns to just two interceptions and led the team to a 3-0 start, his CAA agent Todd France presumably raised the ante. ... something that the Joneses surely did not like very much.

But now? Inches of movement. Both sides have until July 15 to either craft the new deal or have the QB play on the $31.409 million tag. ... meaning three more weeks to inch toward four more years.