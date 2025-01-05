Dak Prescott upgrades drink of choice for Cowboys finale
Dak Prescott is a man who loves to stay hydrated. In recent weeks, the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback has been seen with multiple bottles of water as well as energy drinks.
This week as his team takes on the Washington Commanders, Prescott swapped out the drinks once again with several bottles of Pure Leaf Tea in front of him.
Just to mix things up, Prescott also has some water to go with as well.
MORE: Micah Parsons puts name in NFL record books during Cowboys' season finale
At this point, it's fair to ask if Prescott is trolling fans. Perhaps he's seen the reaction to his hydration habits and is having fun with it. or maybe, he's just really thirsty and wants to make sure he misses none of the action while going for another bottle.
