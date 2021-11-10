Cowboys Scoff at Broncos' 'Blueprint' Boast

Did Denver really unearth some "secret strategy'' to crush a Cowboys team that had won six straight games? Is there now a "new blueprint'' to downing Dallas?

FRISCO - Did the Dallas Cowboys just get solved?

"We just have to do it the right way, call it the right way, which I'm in charge of so you know that that's going to be taken care of," said Denver coach Vic Fangio after his Broncos' 20-16 dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. "And I just felt ... good about it.

Teams just haven't played them the right way ... How 'bout them Broncos!''

The Cowboys' responses to Fangio's boasts? Interesting.

The Cowboys' responses to Fangio's claims? Important.

Did Denver really unearth some "secret strategy'' to crush a Cowboys team that had won six straight games? Is there now a "new blueprint'' to downing Dallas?

"Vic played us very aggressive,'' Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said, all but rolling his eyes at Fangio's chest-puffing. "That's good to hear him beating his own drum.''

So what did Denver actually do on defense that was so clever? We've seen some "analysts'' say things like, "All you have to do is shut down Dallas' offense, and you will expose Dallas' defense,'' but that's not "analysis'' ... that's obvious.

Is it something more than that?

It seems there were three key components to what Denver did strategically:

1) No blitzing, all drop-back. Denver didn't bring extra pass-rushers, choosing instead to drop into coverage on passing downs.

2) Denver emphasized "man-match defense,'' a disguising of coverages in which a defender can appear to be part of a zone defense but then switch to man ... and vice versa.

3) The Broncos, on running downs, may have had linebackers and safeties nearer the line of scrimmage in an effort to clog Ezekiel Elliott's efforts on the ground.

It all worked. That doesn't make it some "magic formula.'' But it is a formula the Cowboys will surely see again in what both McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore termed "a copycat league.''

"We want to dig everything piece of this thing, because obviously it's a copycat league," Moore said. "Everyone is going to copy that formula, so you'd better have an answer for every single thing that came up in that game. You're bound to see it in the coming weeks."

Dallas QB Dak Prescott already believes his team, which plays host to the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, has its answer.

"I hope teams play us like this for the rest of the year, to be honest," Prescott said. "This was just not a great game by us, this wasn't who we normally are, and we're going to learn from it.''

