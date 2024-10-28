Dak Prescott voices frustration after Dallas Cowboys' latest loss
The Dallas Cowboys were showing signs of life in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers, but an epic third-quarter collapse doomed Dallas in the Week 8 primetime showdown.
The offensive line and running game once again struggled, no receiver outside of CeeDee Lamb stepped up, the secondary was a disaster, and Dak Prescott had more ill-advised throws that led to turnovers.
It was another disaster for the Cowboys and the frustrations are boiling over.
MORE: 3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys humiliating loss in Week 8 vs 49ers
After the game, Prescott echoed the comments from some of his teammates.
But, while Prescott was honest about the team's frustrations over their continued losses, he is not giving up hope that the team can turn things around.
"Nobody is shaken or giving up," Prescott said. "Frustration is very high. It’s a long season."
Against the 49ers, Prescott threw for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the season, he has thrown for 1,845 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
The team's inability to consistently find the endzone and the interceptions are a cause for concern, especially after signing a record-setting contract before the season that pays Prescott $60 million per year.
Sure, people around Prescott need to step up, but he's paid the big bucks to make everyone around him better. We'll see if the team can find a way to get back on track.
Up next for Dallas is a Week 9 showdown against the 5-3 Atlanta Falcons on the road.
